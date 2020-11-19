Training of master volunteers under NMBA held

KHONSA, Nov 18: The training for master volunteers under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) was organized jointly by the Tirap district administration, the Care Me Home Welfare Society and SJE&TA in the Kamlesh Joshi conference hall here on Wednesday.

Counsellor of the Care Me Home Drug De-addiction cum Rehabilitation Centre, Yangwok Tinnyan imparted the training as resource person.

Earlier, the programme started with the distribution of prizes to the winners of wall/ mural painting competition with the theme ‘Suicide risk among addicts’ by Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize.

Pungro Wangsu won the amount of Rs 10,000 as 1st prize. Manse Atoa and Chasam Sawin won the 2nd and 3rd prize of Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000, respectively.

Consolation certificates and cash amounts of Rs 2000 each were also distributed to all the participants as encouragement.

The campaign is an initiation of the Union ministry of social justice and empowerment. (DIPRO)