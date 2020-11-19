Zone-D DEPC meet highlights scope of export promotion

BOMDILA, Nov 18: District Export Promotion Committee (DEPC) meeting of Zone-D was held at the DC’s conference hall here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The Zone-D districts under export promotion committee cover four districts, namely West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang and Tawang.

In his address, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade Regional Authority, Sasi Kumar highlighted the scope of export market, especially for young entrepreneurs and local producers.

He urged the local entrepreneurs to give priority on the produces which have global market value.

He also stressed on the need for coordination between all the general managers (GMs) cum deputy director of industries (DDI) and all other departments, especially horticulture and agriculture, which have the potential to produce globally accepted products.

Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin said that the prime minister is personally monitoring and reviewing the programme, and asked for active participation of GMs to turn the districts into an export hub.

During the meeting, all the GMs stressed on the unavailability of proper market to sell the local produces, including tea, oranges, cardamom, etc. They opined that involvement of middle man by buying the products at low rates discourage the producers.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki highlighted the potentials of West Kameng district in production of apple, persimmon, walnut, organic rajma, red rice etc, which he opined, could be exported from the district, if proper support and knowledge is disseminated to the local producers.

West Kameng GM cum DDI Pemchom Lama also spoke.

Among others, DCs of West Kameng, East Kameng, Pakke-Kessang and Tawang attended the meeting. (DIPRO)