Achievers of Yachuli felicitated; Tedir emphasizes on ‘Vocal for local’ campaign

YACHULI, Nov 19: The Yachuli Constituency Employees Forum (YCEF) felicitated the newly inducted APCS officers and academic toppers of Yachuli constituency at the general ground here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, attending the programme, emphasized on the ‘Vocal for local’ campaign.

“Promoting extracurricular activities in schools, such as teaching traditional handicrafts, will revive our lost traditions,” the minister said, and urged teachers to adopt new teaching techniques with the changing times and instill interest in education among children.

The minister also highlighted the recent achievements in Yachuli, such as the creation of Paramputu circle, the laying of the foundation stone of the divisional commissioner’s office, the establishment of the Yazali power division, the Deed rural bank, the police outpost in Deed, etc.

Tedir emphasized on “Aatmanirbhar India through organic farming and making Yachuli an organic pride of India.”

Earlier, DDSE Tabia Chobin said that the YCEF seeks to give back to the society, and expressed hope that Yachuli would become a “model constituency and an educational hub in the state.”

Highlighting the importance of education, he advocated congenial relations between the students and the teachers.

Yachuli ADC Toko Babu administered the National Integration Day pledge.