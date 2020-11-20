Union serves ultimatum over Arunachal Bhavan in Mumbai

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: The Arunachal Pradesh Student Union of Maharashtra (APSUM) has served a week’s ultimatum to the state government and the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Financial Corporation (APIDFC) Ltd to address the administrative and infrastructural issues of the Arunachal Bhavan in Vashi, Mumbai.

The union demanded that it be provided with an official copy of the MoU signed between the APIDFC and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). It sought appointment of a DRC and an ARC at the bhavan, along with adequate supporting staff, and highlighted the deplorable condition of the bhavan.

The union also called for “reshuffling of the MoU concerned by creating additional rooms which could house 100 beds.”

Addressing media persons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday, APSUM president Tapo Riang informed that the union has time and again brought the matter before both the state government and the APIDFC with documentary and pictorial evidence but no action has been initiated.

“The lone Arunachal Bhavan in Mumbai, which caters to the accommodation of visitors from the state for medical treatment, especially cancer, is in shambles,” Riang said, adding that it is a shame that a student union has to repeatedly pursue the government for its upkeep and functioning.

He said that, despite Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s also personally visiting the bhavan, neither the functioning nor the condition of the bhavan has improved.

“The bhavan still is in shambles. The violation of MoU is still going on unabated, and no legal actions have been taken by the authorities concerned,” said Riang, referring to the show cause notice issued to the government of Arunachal by the CIDCO in 2016 over breach of the MoU.

The APSUM president also informed that, despite a gazette order having been issued by the governor of Arunachal for handing over the administrative affairs of the bhavan to the general administration department, the order is yet to be implemented.

Riang further informed that the APSUM along with the All India Arunachal Student Union Federation would launch a “rigorous form of democratic movement” if the demands are not addressed within the given deadline.