Develop new and innovative ideas to motivate children: Sona

ITANAGAR, Nov 19: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Thursday called upon the teachers of the state to develop new and innovative ideas to make the students learn quickly and effectively while enjoying it at the same time.

He urged the teachers, particularly the preprimary school teachers, to motivate the children to learn from the activities they love.

The speaker was addressing the valedictory function of a five-day state level refresher training course for preprimary school teachers at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here.

Lauding the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, an integrated scheme for school education (ISSE), for successfully conducting the training for the preprimary school teachers, the speaker exuded hope that such training would benefit the students, especially preschool children, across the state.

Stating that children are known to imitate what they see their elders doing, Sona suggested to the teachers to “understand child psychology, behaviour and interest and mould them accordingly, so that they don’t lose interest in learning.”

Informing that the new education policy introduced

by the government of India gives plenty of emphasis on preschool programmes for the children, Sona said, “Learning should be fun and not a boring one or full of pressures.”

Commending the enthusiasm of the participants from across the state, the speaker urged them to make use of whatever they learn during the training to help children develop emotionally and physically.

Resource persons and participants also spoke on the occasion and shared their experiences during the training. They also presented puppetry shows, creating awareness on Covid-19 and the importance of education.

Certificates of participation were later distributed to the participants and the resource persons.

Earlier, Samagra Shiksha/ISSE Deputy State Project Director Nangram Pingkap emphasized on using correct methods and approaches for effective and efficient implementation of the preschool education system in the state. (Speaker’s PR Cell)