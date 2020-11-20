Centre confers swachhata award on Siang dist

BOLENG, Nov 19: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conferred the Swachhata Award-2020 on Siang district for being one of the 20 best-performing districts of the country in terms of making significant contributions towards ODF sustainability and ODF Plus goals, on the occasion of the World Toilet Day on Thursday.

The awards were given via a virtual ceremony organized by the jal shakti ministry’s drinking water & sanitation department, and saw online participation of central, state and district Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) officials.

Siang DC Rajeev Takuk received the award on behalf of the district.

The award has been given to Siang district in recognition of its achievement under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), such as construction of individual household latrines, left-out toilets and a community sanitary complex, and solid and liquid waste management.

Government officers, including Pangin PHE&WS EE Kaling Taki attended the virtual event. (DIPRO)