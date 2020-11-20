APSCPCR team inspects CWC, JJB

YUPIA, Nov 19: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR), headed by its Chairperson Gumri Ringu, inspected the office of the Child Welfare Committee (ICR) and the Juvenile Justice Board (Yupia) on Thursday.

The team held a meeting with Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, the ICDS deputy director, and members of the JJB and the district child protection unit at the DC office here.

During the inspection, the team observed that at present all services of Childline Itanagar have been suspended, due to which the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is facing challenges in rescuing children in need of care and protection. There is also an urgent need to have a separate rescue vehicle for the Itanagar capital region and Papum Pare districts. The team of the CWC informed that the ‘child missing’ portal has also not yet been activated.

Later, the team inspected the office of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) here and found that there is an urgent need to renovate the office of the JJB and make it more child-friendly, as per the JJ Act, 2015.

During the meeting, the DC informed the APSCPCR team that the juvenile home is under construction and will be completed by next year. He gave assurance that the office of the JJB here would be renovated.