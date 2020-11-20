Hali interacts with AHV&DD officials

NIRJULI, Nov 19: Advisor to the animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development (AHV&DD) minister, Tana Hali interacted with officials of the department here on Thursday.

AHV&DD Secretary Bidol Tayeng, along with Director (in-charge) Dr SL Dirkhipa and senior officials of the department were present on the occasion.

Various pros and cons of the department and its programmes were discussed during the interaction. Hali suggested to all the officials of the department

to work sincerely and dedicatedly to uplift the department by generating revenue for the state. He also advised that minor hindrances be resolved within the department itself.

Hali inspected the central pig breeding farm in Karsingsa, the central poultry farm in Nirjuli and the central cattle breeding farm in Nirjuli.

The officials informed him that many of the standing structures are from the 1980s and are in a dilapidated condition. As a result, they said, employees working in these farms are facing a lot of problems. The issue of land encroachment was also discussed.

“We need to generate more revenues to make the state financially independent. To generate more revenues, cooperation from every individual is needed, especially officers and officials of the department concerned, as well as from every society,” said Hali.

“Further, the government also needs to change its funding pattern by releasing the funds on time,” he said.

Hali also expressed concern over funding issues caused by lapsing of flagship schemes.