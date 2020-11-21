Workshop on innovation concludes

ITANAGAR, Nov 20: The project titled ‘Ink station’ by Innovative Generation (VKV Vivek Vihar) was selected as the ‘best presentation project’ at a three-day workshop on ‘Idea, innovation and technology for students, teachers and entrepreneurs’ which concluded at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on Friday.

The ‘Social distancing device’ presented by the Innovation Hub members bagged the ‘best documentation project’ award.

Various schools like Holy Cross, Auxilium, GSS, Police Colony, VKV Vivek Vihar, innovation hub members and assistant scientific officers presented their projects before the panel of judges during the workshop which was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre.