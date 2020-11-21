ROs, AROs trained for panchayat election

YUPIA, Nov 20: Returning officers (RO) and assistant returning officers (ARO) of Papum Pare district underwent a training programme for the upcoming panchayat election, here on Friday.

Chairing the programme, DC Pige Ligu asked the ROs and the AROs to pull up their socks for the panchayat poll in the district as per the SEC notification.

“All ROs and AROs should get themselves well-acquainted with their duties and responsibilities and should read all guidelines and other related instructions of the SEC carefully for smooth conduct of the panchayat polls,” the DC said, and urged all the officers to abide by the model code of conduct.

He further asked the ROs and the AROs to visit the polling stations under their jurisdictions to assess the ground reality, and to report back to him immediately if there is any specific problem.

Ligu also stressed on constituting a medical board, and on strict adherence to the Covid-19 precautionary measures and appropriate behaviour during election time.

Sangdupota EAC Takam Nicholas and DDSE office coordinator J Tiwari made presentations on the salient features of conducting PR elections and the roles and responsibilities of the presiding officer and polling officers.

A practical demonstration on how to handle ballot boxes was also presented.

There are 102 polling stations of zilla parishad constituencies and gram panchayat constituencies in Papum Pare. (DIPRO)