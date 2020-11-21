Training prog on disaster risk reduction held

RONO HILLS, Nov 20: A three-day online training programme on ‘Child-centric disaster risk reduction’, organized by Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) education department, concluded here on Friday.

The programme was organized in collaboration with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), New Delhi.

Addressing the valedictory function, RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra highlighted the damages caused by different types of disasters, and the impact of such disasters on children’s mental health and emotions.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam in his address drew attention to the “vulnerability of children during disaster and the need for preparedness to face disasters, which is unpredictable in nature.”

NIDM CCDRR Head Prof Santosh Kumar spoke about the challenges that people face in their day-to-day life due to various disasters, and reminded everyone of the capacity of the people to mitigate such challenges.

RGU Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Prasanta Kumar Barik also spoke.