CoSAAP seeks exemption of Class 10 & 12 teachers from election duty

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has requested that the state government and the State Election Commission exempt the teachers who are engaged in teaching the students of Class 10 and 12 from election duty.

“If the teachers teaching the Class 10 and 12 students are engaged in the (panchayat and municipal) elections, the classes will be badly hampered, which will result in poor performances in the CBSE 2021 examinations,” the CoSAAP stated in a representation to the chief secretary on Saturday.