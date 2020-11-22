ATMA staffers seek pending salaries

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: The Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association has requested the state government and the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure timely payment of salaries of ATMA staffers.

“The ATMA staffers have not received their salaries since February 2020. Almost 10 months have gone by and there is still no hope of getting remuneration,” the association stated in a release.

It said that on queries made at the directorate of agriculture, “they informed us that the planning & finance department is reluctant

to release our file which has been sent in the month of last April for the release of SMAE-ATMA fund, but they have not released it and the file process has been halted in the department of planning & finance.”

“It is also learnt that our salary file has been lost from the department of planning & finance from here. We can assume the height of their carelessness in their work. The trend of not getting monthly emolument is happening since many years, always receiving salary after 8 or 9 months delayed, which discourages the working atmosphere of all ATMA staffers,” the association said.