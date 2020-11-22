DKGC NSS unit launches ‘Our Ancestors’ prog

TAWANG, Nov 21: ‘Our Ancestors’, a uniquely conceptualized programme to commemorate and remember the forefathers, was launched by the NSS unit of Dorjee Khandu Government College (DKGC) here, in collaboration with the National Health Mission, on Friday.

The programme was inaugurated by Tawang District Sports Association chairman Namgey Tsering. A colourful wall painting by an NSS volunteer, Lobsang, was also unveiled and dedicated to the ancestors.

“The prime motto of the programme is to learn about our roots and where we stand today. Change is the law of nature, but it should not be at the cost of our own rich cultural heritage, customs and traditions, which we inherited from our ancestors,” Dr Yeshi Gyesen, principal of the college, said.

“Through this programme, various resource persons from different tribes and communities of Arunachal Pradesh shall be invited to lecture and shed light on different aspects of the tribal life, including customs, traditions, cultures, etc,” he said.

Following this, Dr Gyesen made a PowerPoint presentation on the theme, ‘Bon: The pre-Buddhist tribal religion of the Monpas of Arunachal Pradesh’.

All Monpa Students’ Union president Urgen Dorjee and The Humanity Group president Jampa Tsering also joined the event alongside the facultiy members of the college. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)