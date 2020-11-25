DRDA employees seek salaries

TEZU, Nov 24: The employees of the Lohit district rural development agency (DRDA) have invited the state government’s attention to the issue of non-release of their salaries, and sought early fulfillment of their long pending demands.

The Lohit unit of the DRDA Staff Welfare Association in a release on Tuesday said that the DRDA employees in the state have been suffering from acute financial hardships due to non-release of their salaries. It said their salaries have been lying outstanding since July 2020, and that the state government has released salaries for only two months: July and August, 2020.

“DRDA employees in the state have been demanding absorption of their services, providing of 7th CPC benefits and regular disbursement of monthly salary, but the state government has paid no heed to their genuine demands since last more than 13 years. However, the employees of DRDA have been performing their duties with utmost dedication and all other national duties assigned to them,” the association said.