ITANAGAR, Nov 24: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Chalo Loku festival of the Nocte tribe.

In a message, Khandu commended the Noctes for “celebrating Loku every year with traditional fervour, not only in their villages but also in places across the state and the country, wherever they have a sizeable presence.”

He appealed to the festival-goers to observe the Covid-19 protocol while celebrating the festival. (CM’s PR Cell)