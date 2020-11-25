PWD AE arrested for rape of minor

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Nov 24: Bameng (East Kameng) PWD Division Assistant Engineer Tamik Makcha was arrested by the police on Tuesday for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl who was employed as his domestic help.

As per police sources, the minor has claimed that Makcha raped her on several occasions and would strike her when she resisted.

The alleged accused had last raped the minor on the night of 20 November, after which the girl went and filed a complaint with the police on 21 November, the sources informed.

A case was registered under the POCSO Act against Makcha on 21 November at the women police station in Seppa.

The accused is in police custody for further investigation.