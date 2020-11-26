Nalo inspect multipurpose stadium

[ Karda Natam ]

NACHO, Nov 25: Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo recently inspected the multipurpose stadium, under Khelo India, a centrally sponsored scheme being executed in Kiojaring, Nacho in Upper Subansiri district.

He urged the contractor to speed up the work and complete it within the stipulated time.

Further, he asked the implementing agency not to compromise with the quality of the work.

Nalo said that after its completion, more games and sports event will take place.

He extended his gratitude to the central and state governments for initiating the innovative project in the field of games and sports, which he said will help in the development of rural youths.