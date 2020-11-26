East Siang admin gearing up election activities

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Nov 25: The East Siang district administration is gearing up activities for smooth conduct of the Panchayati Raj (PR) and urban body elections in the district.

The district election department has set up separate offices for PR and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC).

The district administration will be conducting the PR elections for 14 Zilla Parishads and 121 Gram Panchayat constituencies spread across Pasighat, Mebo and Ruksin sub-divisions.

The PMC has eight wards and 10,764 electors, out of which 5,475 are males and 5,289 females.

The election department, observing an increase in the rural voters, has increased five Zilla Parishad segments-three in Ruksin and two in Mebo sub-divisions.