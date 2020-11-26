Observation of international adoption month underway

PASIGHAT, Nov 25: Stating that illegal adoption is a crime and a punishable offence, ICDS Deputy Director Machi Gao appealed to the people to adopt children legally through Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA).

As a part of the month-long ‘International Adoption Month’ observation (Nov 1-30), the district ICDS cells in various places in East Siang district, headed by Deputy Director Gao are generating public awareness on adoption of divyangjans and older children.

The theme of this year is ‘Adoption of divyangjans and older children.’

“This year’s theme has been aptly chosen to create mass awareness among the public for the need to adopt divyangjans and the older children to give them a ray of hope for a new life, and to let them experience the feeling of belonging and part of a family,” she said.

Gao urged every citizen to create awareness among the general public, about this year’s theme and to encourage guardians, particularly those who are financially well-off, to come forward and adopt such children. (DIPRO)