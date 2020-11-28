Election observers briefed on PRI, MC elections

ITANAGAR, Nov 27: Thirty-five election observers attended a meeting at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here on Friday, in view of the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections.

Addressing the meeting, State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen said that the basic mandate of the State Election Commission (SEC) is to conduct local body elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

Emphasizing the important role of the observers, Kojeen said that “efforts must be made to create a level playing field, and the observers are the eyes and ears of the commission. They are expected to provide direct inputs to the commission regarding proper implementation of various election processes, including the MCC.”

He also advised the election observers to conduct themselves in a proper and dignified manner while discharging their duties and responsibilities.

PowerPoint presentations on the observers’ guidelines were made by Joint Home Secretary Tamune Miso and Deputy Home Secretary Habung Lampung. State Epidemiologist Dr Lobsang Jampa made a PowerPoint presentation explaining the SOPs vis-à-vis Covid-19.

SEC Secretary Nyali Ete also spoke.