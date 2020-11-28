BPL beneficiaries advised to link Aadhaar numbers with ration card numbers

BOMDILA, Nov 27: West Kameng DC Karma Leki urged all the BPL ration card holders to cooperate with the food & civil supplies department for early implementation of the ‘One nation, one ration card’ initiative by seeding their Aadhaar numbers with their ration cards.

The district food & civil supplies department organized a two-day ‘training-cum-workshop’ on the ‘One nation, one ration card’ initiative here, under the chairmanship of the DC.

DFCSO MK Chakraborty spoke in detail about the idea of the government to provide a hassle-free ration system to all the BPL ration card beneficiaries through the initiative.

“By linking the Aadhaar card numbers of the beneficiaries with their ration card numbers, the eligible BPL ration card holder beneficiaries can avail their entitlements [PDS items] from anywhere in the country,” Chakraborty informed.

Resource persons Dorjee Wangchu and Tenzing Thongdok provided hands-on training on the use of electronic point of sale (ePoS) machines to all the fair price shop (FPS) licence holders.

“The ePoS machines will help in providing free and fair distribution of rations to the beneficiaries by saving all the distribution records digitally. By inserting the unique 12 digits of the ration card number in the ePoS machine, beneficiaries can see or retrieve their respective data of rations issued against them,” the resource persons said.

Fifty-one ePoS machines have so far been distributed to FPS owners.

Cooperative Society Deputy Registrar Phurpa Monpa expressed concern over “the delay of payment and challan by the FPS owners, which is creating hurdles in bringing PDS timely.”

Members of the Bomdila LAMPS, officials, BPL ration card holders, FPS owners and members of the public attended the programme. (DIPRO)