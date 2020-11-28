APWWS organizes legal awareness prog on crimes against women

LEKHI, Nov 27: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) organized a legal awareness programme on ‘Crime against women, cyber crime and cyber law and legal adoption’ at Binni Yanga Government Women College here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, APWWS CEC chairperson Gumri Ringu expressed concern over the increasing rate of crimes against women and children in the state. She asked the participants to take advantage of the programme to learn and spread the knowledge relating to crimes against women.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai presented a brief on the laws related to women, and free legal aid provided by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

She highlighted the recommendation of the commission regarding compulsory marriage registration, CCTV camera installation in the capital and women’s rights. She also elaborated the powers and functions of the APSCW.

APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai spoke about various crimes against women and the punishments related to crimes such as rape, types of domestic violence, sexual harassment, stalking, kidnapping and voyeurism.

ICR SP Jimmy Chiram spoke on cyber crime and cyber law, while APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi briefed the participants on the increasing crimes against women in Arunachal and in India as a whole. She highlighted the recommendations of the commission submitted to the state government.

Expressing appreciation for the establishment of four women police stations in the state, she asked the government to establish women police stations in all the districts as early as possible, so that women victims may be protected before it is too late.

“According to the APSCW Act, 2002, the state government should issue a notification to all the departments to refer any policy, scheme or programme document to the APSCW, so that it can be beneficial for women,” Techi said.

Oju Welfare Association chairperson Ratan Anya spoke on mass awareness on legal adoption. APWWS general secretary Kani Nada Maling also spoke.

Among others, WCD Deputy Director Nyapi Ringu and members of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Child Welfare Committee, Itanagar, representatives of NGOs, faculty members and students attended the programme.