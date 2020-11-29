18th convocation of RGU on 30 Nov

RONO HILLS, Nov 28: As many as 6,712 students, including 39 PhD scholars, 66 MPhil scholars, 572 students in postgraduate and 6,035 students in undergraduate courses will be conferred degrees at the 18th convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), scheduled to be held here on 30 November.

Among them are 52 gold medallists, including 25 in graduation, 24 in postgraduation and one in MPhil, besides the recipients of the Vice Chancellor’s Medal, which is awarded to the overall topper of the undergraduate courses and the Chancellor’s Medal, awarded to the PG topper.

In order to strictly comply with the Covid-19 SOPs issued by both the Arunachal and the central governments, this edition of the convocation will be held in a blended mode.

Only the candidates for PhD and MPhil and the gold medallists of the postgraduate and undergraduate courses from the affiliated colleges of the university have been invited to be present at the event. All the other degrees will be conferred on the students in absentia.

Parents of the candidates, invited guests, faculty members and administrative staff of the university will attend the event online.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, who will perform the duties of the chancellor in the absence of the chancellor, said that, while the Covid-19 pandemic is a serious challenge facing not just RGU but the entire world, it is also important to uphold the tradition of having the university’s convocation every year.

“We took a decision to hold the convocation in a blended mode and by observing all the Covid-19 SOPs very strictly, because RGU strongly believes that, in the face of challenges, we must find ways for the institution to function and grow. This is one way of taking that step towards the new normal,” he said.

Conforming to the maximum limit of 200 persons to be allowed for the event, the university’s 1,000-seater convention hall will instead have only 200 persons attending the physical event. They include members of the university’s court, who will take part in the convocation procession consisting of members of the RGU’s executive council, academic council, deans and HoDs.

RGU Chief Rector and Governor BD Mishra will deliver the presidential address, while

union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will deliver the convocation address.

Union MoS for Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju is also scheduled to attend the event and address the convocation.