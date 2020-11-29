State reports 51st Covid-related death

ITANAGAR, Nov 28: A 50-year-old Covid-19 positive male passed away on 27 November at around 2:45 pm in his native place Innao, in Changlang district.

He was suffering from alcoholic liver disease and was detected as being Covid-19 positive on 26 November at the zonal general hospital in Tezu, as per health department officials.

The body was handed over to the relatives after sanitization, as per the SOP.

With this, the state’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 51 (see bulletin).

Meanwhile, 1,034 samples were collected in the state on Saturday, out of which 31 tested positive.

Fifty-three patients were reported recovered or discharged the same day. The total active cases in the state stand at 831.