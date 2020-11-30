DC urges youths to protect Polo Park, create awareness on drugs

NAHARLAGUN, Nov 29: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Komkar Dulom urged the youths of D Sector here to take a pledge to safeguard the lone Mahatma Gandhi park, popularly known as Polo Park, and not compromise with even an inch of the park’s land.

The DC was speaking at a ‘drug-free campaign-cum-social service’ organized by the D Sector Youth Association at the park on Sunday.

Terming the ICR an urban jungle where there are more buildings than trees, the DC stressed that such parks that offer a sense of contentment to the people should be maintained properly.

“Rather than depending on somebody else, we should own the park ourselves,” the DC said.

Also highlighting the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA) led by Home Minister Bamang Felix, the DC urged the residents of every sector, especially youths and “mother associations” to “join hands with the HAA for safe, clean, green, serene and self-reliant capital region.”

The DC also informed that there is a proposal to plant one lakh trees in the entire capital region under the HAA.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the association, the DC informed that the capital police

have already started regular patrolling at the park. He further said that the APEDA director has been requested to take steps to fulfill the requirement of streetlights.

Dulom spoke about the cleanliness drives being carried out by youth organizations like the Magic Club, and asked all likeminded people to work together for the betterment of the entire capital region.

He also stressed the need to have a drug-free society and urged the youths to carry out awareness on the nuisance of drugs.

Additional Director of Medical Education, Training & Research and senior resident of D Sector, Dr Reto Doye urged the youths of the area to shoulder the responsibility of taking care of the park. He also stressed on the requirement of a high-mast light at the park.

CO Moyir Kato and Naharlagun PS OC K Yangfo also stressed on the need to preserve the lone park in the Naharlagun area.

GMS Headmistress Tadar Yaya requested the DC to look into the nuisance of mushrooming of vendors in front of the school, and requested for a parking lot to be built there.

Saplings of a few trees were also planted during the programme. (DIPRO)