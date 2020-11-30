Fisheries dept advised to study mahseer propagation

ZIRO, Nov 29: Ramnath Pandita, advisor to the union fisheries minister, advised the officials of the state’s fisheries department to intensively study mahseer propagation as a few hatcheries across the country have become defunct due to “few constraints.”

Pandita, accompanied by Fisheries Minister Tage Taki and Lower Subansiri DC Swetika Sachan inspected the proposed site for an integrated ‘aquapark’ in Tarin in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

The proposed aquapark will have an aquatic referral lab and a fish feed mill hatchery, along with an aqua museum. The park, spread across 60.60 hectares, will also have a brood bank, an ornamental fish breeding and repairing centre, a mahseer hatchery complex, fish packing facility, a shed, a live fish

vending centre, a state-of-the-art fish market, a training-cum-conference block, and a guest house.

“It is my dream to revive the glory of the Tarin fish farm with this project. This aquapark, if implemented successfully, shall be the hub for learning and research work about the aquatic life and its viability in the state,” Taki said.

The team also inspected the proposed high-altitude trout breeding centre in Pange. Trouts will be bred, conserved and propagated at this centre. They also visited the tourist facility centre and the orchid trail in Pange.

Earlier, on Saturday, Pandita visited the fish farms of Likha Kamin and Likha Maj in Yachuli and interacted with them.

DFO Abhinav Kumar, DFDO Laigi Lasa and officers and officials from the forest, fisheries, hydropower and PHE departments accompanied the dignitaries. (DIPRO)