Guru Nanak’s birthday greetings

ITANAGAR, Nov 29: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended best wishes to the people on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.

“On the pious day of Kartik Purnima, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, I join my Sikh brethren in offering prayers to the guru and revelling in the joy and happiness of his advent into the world to spread peace and humanity,” Khandu said in a message here this evening.

“Guru Nanak Dev ji taught us the dignity of labour and to share whatever we have earned. Let’s resolve on this day to follow his teachings in true spirit and see the world change where there’s no inequality and everybody is happy,” Khandu added. (CM’s PR Cell)