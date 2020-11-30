State’s journalists mourn death

ITANAGAR, Nov 29: The Arunachal Press Club, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association have deeply mourned the demise of KB Chetry, father of Biju Chetry, who is associated with the state-based English daily Eastern Sentinel as its manager.

Late Chetry was 60 years old and passed away following Covid-19 induced health complications on Saturday at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu.

The state’s press community has extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Extending condolences on behalf of the state’s press community, Arunachal Press Club president Dodum Yangfo appealed to all concerned to not let their guards down, and to strictly follow all SOPs against Covid-19.

“The threat from the pandemic is not yet over and all should take responsibility not just for themselves but for their loved ones too,” said Yangfo.

“This winter will be especially crucial for all. Due to the nature of the job, media persons are required to move around, but I urge all to strictly follow the SOPs and be vigilant for their own safety and that of their families,” said Eastern Sentinel managing editor Kenter Joya Riba.

Riba on behalf of the Eastern Sentinel team also extended condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.