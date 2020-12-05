HCTE hosts webinar on gender sensitization

LEKHI, 4 Dec: The Hills College of Teacher Education (HCTE) here organized a national webinar themed ‘Gender sensitization – Time to change the mindset’ on Friday.

HCTE chairman and MP Nabam Rebia in his inaugural address said “gender sensitization is not only empowering women and women’s rights, it also means equality and respect for one another.”

Former RGU registrar Prof Tomo Riba, who chaired the webinar, spoke on the need and importance of gender sensitization in the society.

HCTE principal Dr MM Mohaptra also spoke.

Resource person Dr Nisanth PM from RGU’s education department highlighted “the biological aspect of gender, gender stereotyping in curriculum,” while resource person Dr A Padu lamented that gender inequality is a common phenomenon across the state, and Prof Elizabeth Hangsing spoke on gender analysis and highlighted effective measures to address gender inequality.