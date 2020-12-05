CM greets people on Podi-Barbi

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Podi-Barbi festival, celebrated by the Adis of Shi-Yomi district.

The CM expressed optimism that a good harvest awaits the people this season, and prayed for the wellbeing and good health of all sentient beings.

“We have been through very tough times this year. May this Podi-Barbi bring good news, prosperity and a bumper harvest, and may we all rejoice in the indigenous revelry of our Adi brothers and sisters,” Khandu said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also extended best wishes and greetings to the people on the occasion of Podi-Barbi. He expressed hope that the festival would usher in a bumper harvest, good health and harmony for all. (CM’s & Speaker’s PR Cells)