Hindi-Galo dictionary released

RONO HILLS, 6 Dec: A Hindi-Galo Learners’ Dictionary, published by Agra-based Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, was released by Dr Tai Nyori, former registrar of the Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University) in the presence of Galo Welfare Society (GWS) general secretary Gomar Basar here on Sunday.

The dictionary, which translates Hindi vocabulary to Galo, has been compiled by a team comprising Assistant Professors Drs Tadam Ruti and Doge Ngomdir, and research scholars Jumnu Kamdak, Rebom Belo, Binnu Lingo and Genu Ingo.

Dr Nyori lauded the team for compiling the dictionary and highlighted the importance of the Hindi language as a lingua franca in Arunachal. Basar described the day as “historic for Galo community” and on behalf of the GWS expressed gratitude to the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan. He also highlighted the importance of the Hindi language and the role of such a dictionary in preserving the local languages.

Dr Ruti expressed gratitude to Rajasthan University Research Director Prof Nanda Kishor Pandey for his initiative in publishing the dictionary.