Drug peddler nabbed with suspected heroin

KHONSA, Dec 6: The Tirap anti-drug squad (ADS) apprehended a drug peddler during a raid it carried out in Sweet Falls Colony here on the intervening night of 4 and 5 December.

The peddler has been identified as Wangbo, and approximately 30 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Khonsa police station and investigation is on.

According to the accused, drug peddlers call the dealer in Dimapur (Nagaland), who in turn makes the delivery in Tinsukia or Dibrugarh district of Assam.

It is worth mentioning that, after the arrest of a drug

peddler here on 18 October, the peddlers have changed their modus operandi.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba commended the ADS, and cautioned that the law will catch hold of drug peddlers. (DIPRO)