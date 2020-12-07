NGOs collect unused clothes for poor and needy

ITANAGAR, Dec 6: NGOs Nilvo Charity Foundation and Wake up Arunachal Volunteers (WAVE) on Saturday collaborated to collect unused clothes from the people of the capital region for poor and needy people during this winter season.

According to a release from WAVE, people from various sections of the society donated their unused clothes at the donation camp at 0 Point here.

Both the NGOs expressed gratitude to the people for voluntarily coming forward to donate their unused clothes for a humanitarian cause.