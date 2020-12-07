Nlg police arrest 5 mobile snatchers

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Dec: The Naharlagun police have arrested five robbers and recovered 16 mobile phones from their possession. They were arrested in connection with various cases registered with the capital police, as well as for unreported instances of mobile snatching.

The five have been identified as Langda Tanu aka Nunu (21), Hamam Tachung (20), Margang Tanak (20), Maring Bagjam (23) and Mai Rebi (20).

They have been found to have been involved in seven cases of robbery registered at the Naharlagun police station, and two cases registered at the Itanagar police station.

Itanagar Capital Region SP Jimmy Chiram informed that various police stations in the capital were receiving reports of miscreants on two-wheelers snatching mobile phones, wallets, bags and other items from passersby.

“In most cases, the miscreants used two-wheelers without number plates,” the SP informed.

In view of the menace, the SP formed a team comprising Naharlagun SDPO Rike Kamsi, Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Tadu Hassang, Sub-Inspector SS Jha, CT K Samyor and others of the Naharlagun police station.

During the operation, a drive was also conducted to regulate the plying of unregistered two-wheelers in the township area, and electronic surveillance and ground intelligence collection were done.

As of Sunday, 17 vehicles had been impounded and challaned.

“Some of the recovered mobile phones have been handed over to the owners. The five miscreants are drug addicts, who after robbing cell phones sell them to unsuspecting people, mostly illiterate or old-aged, and use the money so obtained to procure drugs from Assam,” the SP informed.