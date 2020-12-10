ATI training commences

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Dec: A three-day training programme on office rules and procedures commenced at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Wednesday.

Seventeen ministerial officials from the State Secretariat and other head offices under Capital Complex are attending the programme.

Addressing the trainees, ATI Director Pate Marik said that the manual of office procedures serves as the guide for regulating office procedures in all HoDs.

“The ministerial employees are the custodians of government records, rules and regulations. It is mandatory that employees being the agent of state administrations update and equip themselves with proper rules and procedures,” he said.

Stating that wrong application of rules and procedures are tantamount to misguiding the policy makers, Marik urged the participants to apply correct and appropriate rules and commonly accepted procedures, which will lead to upholding transparency, responsiveness and accountability.