KKSV mourns

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: The Kerala Kala Samskarika Vedi (KKSV), Itanagar has deeply mourned the untimely and premature demise of Dr Nanak Murtem.

Hailing from Upper Subansiri District, Arunachal Pradesh Dr Murtem did his MBBS degree from Kottayam Medical College, Kerala.

After completion of the course, he worked in various hospitals in the Idukki district in Kerala, before starting a clinic – ‘Subansiri’ at Parathode in Idukki.

In a release the KKSV informed that Dr Murtem through his hard work, warm demeanour and positive attitude won the hearts of the local people.

The KKSV said it shares the agony of the family in its hour of sorrow.