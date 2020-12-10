HU receives ‘Emerging Higher Education Institution in India’ award

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd along with Business World conferred the ‘Emerging Higher Education Institution in India’ award to Himalayan University (HU) at a virtual event held recently, according to an HU release.

The university has been selected for the award after a rigorous selection process.

Vice Chancellor Dr HS Sharma, who received the award, said, “It is a proud moment for the faculties, staffs and students of the university.”

“This award is the result of the hard work made by the faculties and staffs,” he said, and assured that the faculties and staffs of the university will continue to work to impart quality education.

AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe was the jury chair for the award.