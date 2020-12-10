Observer reviews panchayat election preparedness in Kra Daadi

PALIN, 9 Dec: Election Observer for the ensuing panchayat election in Kra Daadi district, Getom Borang sought the cooperation and support of all returning officers, assistant returning officers and all other officials engaged in the election process for smooth conduct of the election.

Borang, in a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the district’s overall preparedness for the election to be held on 22 December.

He exhorted all to perform duties sincerely as the district is considered sensitive during elections.

Borang, however, opined that this time the elections would be much more peaceful than the previous years as most of the seats are elected unopposed.

“Nevertheless, there should be no room for complacency and all out efforts must be made for successful conduct of the election,” he said.

District Election Officer S Miji informed that “all the zilla parishad members, totalling nine have been elected unopposed. Out of the 322 gram panchayat segments (GPS), 304 gram panchayat members have been elected unopposed, 16 GPS being contested and two GPS are vacant.”

The meeting was also attended by District Panchayat Development Officer Higio Yame and Tali ADC Kipa Raja.

Meanwhile, the trainings for the polling teams, which were conducted from 4 to 9 December, concluded on Wednesday afternoon. (DIPRO)