Awareness by One Stop Centre

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Continuing its effort to reach out to the people, a door-to-door awareness was carried by the staffers of the One Stop Centre, Naharlagun on Wednesday.

During the day, the public was made aware about domestic violence, legal provision on sexual assault and cyber crime, along with various services provided by the One Stop Centre under one roof. The team covered Pachin Colony area, Papu, Dote and Takdo villages and also distributed homemade masks made by the Singcha Ghene Welfare Society.