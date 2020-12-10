RGU rearranges admission timeline

ITANAGAR, 9 Dec: Keeping in view the ensuing Panchayat and Municipal elections in Arunachal Pradesh scheduled to be held simultaneously on 22 December, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) authorities, in an emergency meeting held on Wednesday evening, partially modified and re-arranged the admission timeline for various PG and UG programmes being offered in RGU.

Making available the signed rejoinder, Joint Registrar of RGU, Dr David Pertin informed that the personal interview sessions for the candidates on 3:1 ratio of the intake capacity shall be completed on 16 December and the notification of final selection list shall be also notified on or before 16 December, 2020 by the department/ institute concerned.

Admission dates have been advanced to 19 December from the earlier declared date to enable students and faculty members to exercise their franchise.

The university has also declared an early winter break from 21 December, 2020 to 1 January, 2021, and the first semester classes will commence from 4 January 2021 instead of 23 December, 2020.

The admission of waitlisted candidates will be done till 27 December, 2020, while the admissions to clear resultant vacancies, if any, will be done on 11 January, 2021.

The admission processes will be in blended mode.