DC launches Swachhata-MoHUA app

PASIGHAT, 9 Dec: The Swachhata MoHUA app for online complaints’ registration of civic-related issues within Pasighat Township was launched by Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Dr Singh informed that the app will enable citizens to post civic issues, such as garbage dumps, to the concerned urban local bodies who will further assign sanitary inspectors of the particular ward to look into the matter.

She informed that the Swachhata app is a fourth-generation complaint redressal mobile and web platform, which is the official app of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India and is being presented as “the solution for all the 4041 towns and cities of India.”

“This app has an end-to-end user and agency interface platform. Reliance on this app will create more robust citizen service delivery system for Pasighat Municipal Council than the present practice of using helpline numbers and random complaints being lodged through WhatsApp and other social media platforms, she added.

The DC informed that the app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and urged the citizens of Pasighat to actively use the Swachhata-MoHUA app.

A follow up familiarization training on its operation and applicability was conducted for officials of the PMC and Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) by District Informatics Officer of the NIC, Devraj Singh.

CEO PSCDCL Sukhvinder Singh and officers of the PMC and National Informatics Centre were also present during the launch. (DIPRO)