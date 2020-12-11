DC asks sector committees to monitor development works

AALO, 10 Dec: West Siang DC Moki Loyi has urged the sector committees of Aalo township to monitor the developmental activities in their respective jurisdictions.

Addressing a coordination meeting on Thursday with senior citizens and heads of offices, the DC said that the sector committees should bring issues which cannot be solved by them to the district administration.

The DC further said that all tender processes are to be completed just after the elections, and that Tata Sumo counters without licence would be cancelled. The power department and the PHED have been asked to shift all utilities from the right of way to ensure smooth road construction works.

Senior citizens, including Doi Ado, Kento Ete and Raken Padu, ATPWDS and AAPTF members and government officers also spoke on various issues concerning the welfare of the town.

The meeting was necessitated due to the slow pace of developmental works, such as construction of a sports stadium, CC pavements roads, shifting of Sumo counters from the township areas, construction of a juvenile home, the Trans-Arunachal Highway works, etc, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (DIPRO)