ITI principal passes away

ITANAGAR, 10 Dec: The skill development & entrepreneurship (SDE) department has mourned the sudden demise of ITI principal Pura Nyime, who passed away at 8:00 am on 10 December in Naharlagun after a brief illness.

He was 48, and is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

The officers and staff of the department in a condolence meeting paid floral tributes and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, and for strength to the bereaved family.

SDE Director Subu Tabin recalled Nyime as a dedicated and hardworking employee and a good team member, and said that with his passing “the state in general and the department in particular have lost a knowledgeable and dedicated person of the skill fraternity/ecosystem.”

The Pura Welfare Association, Capital Complex (PWA-CC) has also deeply mourned Nyime’s demise and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

In a press release, the association said Nyime was an active executive member of the PWA-CC. “He was an instrumental with a strong guidance principle for the younger generations and for the society in particular,” it said, adding that his contributions towards the association would always be remembered.