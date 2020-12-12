Animal vaccination programme conducted

DIRANG, 11 Dec: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district conducted an ‘animal health-cum-vaccination programme’ at Bishum Phudung village in Dirang circle of West Kameng district on Friday.

A total of 100 livestock farmers with 450-500 animals from Bishum Phudung, Khasso, Sangti and Namthung villages attended the programme.

Veterinary doctor Shyam Sundar Choudhury advised the participants on scientific breeding, feeding, healthcare and management of different highland animals.

NRCY extension scientist Dr K Moephfeo spoke on “hygienic maintenance aspects of clean milk production and value addition of milk products.”

Earlier, the NRCY’s senior technical officer Dr M Hussain briefly explained “the scientific management of reproductive problems of livestock.”

At the end of the programme, the farmers were provided with concentrate feed and chelated mineral mixtures, along with some basic veterinary medicines.

The animals were administered vaccines against foot and mouth disease, haemorrhagic septicaemia and black quarter diseases.