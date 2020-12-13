Plogging programme organized

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: The Green Media Community (GMC) conducted its third plogging programme, from RK Mission Hospital to IG Park, in the state capital on Saturday.

More than 50 volunteers of the GMC, wearing hand gloves and carrying compostable garbage bags, participated in the plogging event.

“The GMC completed its one year this July and continues to be driven with its motive to spread awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis and the need to inculcate sustainable practices for the better coexistence of both humans and nature,” it said in a release.

Plogging originated in Sweden, and it refers to picking up trash as one jogs. It’s a phenomenon that has gone global as both environment and personal fitness benefit from the action.