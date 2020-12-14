Sangno chokes out opponent in MMA battle

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, 13 Dec: In a bloody mixed martial arts (MMA) battle, Monda Sangno of Arunachal won against Meghalaya’s Phnnehbur Myllienngap in the strawweight (52 kg) bout at the Inter Club Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)/Kickboxing Championship 2020, organized by the Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym in Sunderpur here in Assam on Sunday evening.

Sangno (28), a contractual teacher by profession, representing the Abrasumente Academy, Itanagar, submitted Myllienngap with a rear naked choke in the second minute of the second round of the three-round strawweight bout.

Myllienngap unleashed a flurry of strikes at Sangno and dominated the entire first round. However, Sangno turned the match in the second round in a spectacular fashion by submitting Myllienngap. Myllienngap tapped out within three seconds, causing the referee to rescue him from blacking out.

Sangno was also the gold medallist in the Wako Indian Open, an international kickboxing tournament which was held in New Delhi in February.