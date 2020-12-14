ICM organizes cross-country uphill MTB race

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Donik Rimon won the first cross-country uphill MTB race titled ‘Chimi Mountain Pass MTB Challenge’, conducted by the Itanagar Cycling Meet (ICM).

He took 1 hour 3 minutes and 25.05 seconds to finish the 8-km race, which also included a 5-km steep uphill climb.

Twelve-year-old Kago Mobin (1 hour 13 minutes 12.25 seconds) finished second, followed by Rahul Mili (1 hour 15 minutes 13.45 seconds) in the third position.

The prize for the most promising rider was awarded to Ittu Gadi (1 hour 25 minutes 34.49 seconds).

The race started from the PHQ in Itanagar and ended at the Chimi mountain pass, located at an altitude of around 5,000 feet.

Senior marathon runner Dr Kago Gambo, who is also an associate professor [political science] at Dera Natung Government College, flagged off the race.

Eight riders took part in the race.

Meanwhile, ICM director Ijum Gadi commended the enthusiasm shown by the young riders for the race. Gadi said such events would immensely help the young riders in preparing themselves for bigger competitions.