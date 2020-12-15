Resolve Vijaynagar issue

The burning down of government properties in Vijayanagar is really unfortunate. It is alleged that around 400 people under the leadership of the All Yobin Students’ Union (AYSU) took the law into their own hands and caused mayhem in Vijaynagar last Friday by burning down government properties, including the EAC office, the post office and the Special Bureau (RAW) office. The state police have swung into action and arrested 18 people, mostly from Hozulu and Dowdi villages. The AYSU has been demanding exclusion of non-APST settlers from Vijanagar panchayat segment and also seeking their removal from the area.

The situation is still tense in the area. Whatever is happening in Vijaynagar, which is situated along the Indo-Myanmar border, is a matter of deep concern. Before the situation turns ugly, the state government should intervene and resolve the issue. The growing tension between the indigenous Yobin people and the non-APST settlers, many of whom are former soldiers of the Assam Rifles who were settled in the area by the government of India, has the potential to cause serious problems in the area. Both the communities feel neglected by the government. The state as well as the central government should start serious dialogue with both communities at the earliest to try resolving the issue. The more the government drags on, the more it is going to cause trouble. In the interest of the nation, this issue should be resolved as soon as possible.