Kisan mela organized in Mechuka

MECHUKA 14 Dec: The agriculture department conducted the first ever ‘kisan mela’ in Shi-Yomi district at the old CPO hall here on 13 December.

The programme, which was attended by more than 150 farmers from Tato, Monigong and Mechuka, was inaugurated by Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi.

The DC urged the farmers to shift from sustenance farming to commercial organic agriculture, “so as to cater the rising demands of growing population,” and advised them to “grab the opportunity of all the schemes being provided by the department.”

The DC distributed various tools and implements to the farmers on the occasion.

Agriculture Development Officer Tojo Bam spoke on “the importance of agriculture in the present day scenario” and highlighted the various schemes being implemented by the agriculture department.

District Agriculture Officer Bingum Padu, District Veterinary Officer Dr Jummo Ete, District Horticulture Officer Dugnya Ete and Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Nyage Loya also spoke. (DIPRO)